Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

MMM stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.