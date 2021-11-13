Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.72 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

