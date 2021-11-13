Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Vertex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Vertex stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 1,697.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Vertex worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

