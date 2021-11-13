Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

QSI opened at $8.17 on Friday. Quantum-Si has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum-Si stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Quantum-Si at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

