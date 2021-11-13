Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 185,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $184.79 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $186.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average is $166.86. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

