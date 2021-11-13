Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $264.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.