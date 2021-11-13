Private Asset Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $280.61. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.