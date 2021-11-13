Park National Corp OH Sells 5,641 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $222.39 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.07. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

