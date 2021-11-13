AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in AC Immune by 13.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,600 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AC Immune by 148.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 634,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 901.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 260,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

