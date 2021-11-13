Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

BLNK stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,765,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

