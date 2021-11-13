Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price cut by Cowen from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGNX. HSBC lowered Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $83.02 on Friday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $69.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cognex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Cognex by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 180.0% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

