Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q3. The company got a significant boost with the FDA approval for Qinlock in treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), in May 2020. Qinlock has witnessed a solid uptake so far. Deciphera is also working to expand the label of Qinlock for the larger commercial opportunity. A potential label expansion of the drug will drive sales further. It is rapidly advancing the portfolio of innovative pipeline candidates. However, the company has only one approved product in its portfolio, which is a woe. The recent regulatory setback with respect to Qinlock in second-line GIST in the INTRIGUE study significantly hurt the stock. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $9.24 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

