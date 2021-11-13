F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.36 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

