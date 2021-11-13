Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 100,000 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 613,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $139,496.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,706,565 shares of company stock worth $158,879,715.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

