Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 34,007 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 106,271.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Sonos by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONO. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of SONO opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

