Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 116,419.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in DISH Network by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 17.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $25,609,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in DISH Network by 815.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 532,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 474,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

