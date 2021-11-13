Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 478.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,253 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Covetrus worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

