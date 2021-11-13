Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEAT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an in-line rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $14.35.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.