Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $5.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.