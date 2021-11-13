Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.74 million, a PE ratio of 160.33 and a beta of -0.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

