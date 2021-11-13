Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

APF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.67) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.86. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £274.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is presently -529.41%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

