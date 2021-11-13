T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,555 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,085,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,493,000 after buying an additional 63,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $216.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

