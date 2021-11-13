Zacks Investment Management Purchases 3,332 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

ORCL stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

