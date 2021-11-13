Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 136,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Century Aluminum by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.