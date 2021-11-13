Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,588.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 91,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

