Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 33,025.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 576.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 115,826 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 838.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

