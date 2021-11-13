Woodline Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,090 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.09% of Gemini Therapeutics worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

GMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $3.42 on Friday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

