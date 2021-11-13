Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 5,483 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $903,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.99.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 644.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

