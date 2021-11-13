Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 296 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 429,032.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 467,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,539,000 after acquiring an additional 467,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $113.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

