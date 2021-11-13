Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 14,219 Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 70,749 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

