Zacks Investment Management Has $698,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,733,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Snap-on by 109,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Snap-on by 127.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $221.25 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.48.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

