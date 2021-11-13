Zacks Investment Management Makes New $756,000 Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLCE. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

