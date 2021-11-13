Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $205,572. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXMT opened at $33.65 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

