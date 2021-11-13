Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 1,688 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $182.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.08 and a 200-day moving average of $165.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.