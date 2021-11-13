Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 14,801 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

