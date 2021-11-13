$0.31 EPS Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVBF stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

