Piper Sandler Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $227.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $221.00 to $227.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $245.97 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.60.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $9,991,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 638.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 130.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in DoorDash by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

