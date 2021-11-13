Analysts Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price at $127.60

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.40.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $131,557,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

