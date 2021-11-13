Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.81 and last traded at $103.37. 1,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.