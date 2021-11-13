HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HQI stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 56.78%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

