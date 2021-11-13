DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Raised to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $37.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCP. Truist upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

