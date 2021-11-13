First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,777,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 440,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

