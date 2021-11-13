Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Trading Up 0.4%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

