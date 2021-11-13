Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.24. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,980. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

