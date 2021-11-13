AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

