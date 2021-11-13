AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54.
In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
