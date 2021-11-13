Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by 59.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
NYSE WY opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $41.68.
WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
