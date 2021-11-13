Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by 59.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

NYSE WY opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

