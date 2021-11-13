City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CIO. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $817.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in City Office REIT by 254.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

