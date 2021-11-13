Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,551 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 230.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,305,000 after acquiring an additional 843,401 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after acquiring an additional 773,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 752,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.52 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

