iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

