Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Issues Earnings Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $104.11.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shift4 Payments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Shift4 Payments worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.